Virtu Financial LLC Invests $34,000 in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Know Labs Price Performance
Shares of KNW opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Know Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.
