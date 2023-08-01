Virtu Financial LLC Invests $34,000 in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sunworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

About Sunworks

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Research analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

