Virtu Financial LLC Invests $35,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Enel Chile by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 137,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

ENIC opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3076 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

