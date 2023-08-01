Virtu Financial LLC Invests $36,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

