Virtu Financial LLC Invests $36,000 in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 295,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $209,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,884.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,689 shares of company stock valued at $274,444. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

