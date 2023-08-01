Virtu Financial LLC Invests $36,000 in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,689 shares of company stock valued at $274,444. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

