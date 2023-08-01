Virtu Financial LLC Invests $39,000 in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eMagin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.
eMagin Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.
