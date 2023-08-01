Virtu Financial LLC Invests $39,000 in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.