Virtu Financial LLC Invests $40,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 175.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVRO. Wedbush lowered AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

