Virtu Financial LLC Invests $42,000 in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

