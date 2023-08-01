Virtu Financial LLC Invests $45,000 in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,547.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.