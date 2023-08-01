Virtu Financial LLC Invests $46,000 in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

