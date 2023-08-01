Virtu Financial LLC Invests $47,000 in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nutex Health by 304.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutex Health

In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,144.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at $128,370,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 482,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at $131,469,326.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 114,884 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,144.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 668,972 shares of company stock worth $324,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

