Virtu Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

