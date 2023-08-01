Virtu Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 253,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

