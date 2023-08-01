Virtu Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
UIS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $14.62.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.
