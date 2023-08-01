Virtu Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

Unisys Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.

Unisys Company Profile

Free Report

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

