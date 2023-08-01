Virtu Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Unisys by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 799,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Up 0.4 %

UIS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

