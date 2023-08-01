Virtu Financial LLC Invests $49,000 in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUSN. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $223.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

