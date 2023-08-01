Virtu Financial LLC Invests $50,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 446,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 391,769 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 92.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 111,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

