Virtu Financial LLC Invests $50,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 446,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,769 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 111,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TUP opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

