Virtu Financial LLC Invests $50,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 718,596 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 473,238 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 446,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 391,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 317,608 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

