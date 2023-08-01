Virtu Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGY. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 7.64.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

