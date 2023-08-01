Virtu Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

