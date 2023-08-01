Virtu Financial LLC Invests $51,000 in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

