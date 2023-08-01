Virtu Financial LLC Invests $52,000 in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELEV. SVB Securities upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

