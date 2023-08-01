Virtu Financial LLC Invests $54,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ondas by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 1,801.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

