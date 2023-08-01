Virtu Financial LLC Invests $54,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ondas by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ondas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ondas Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,801.65% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

