Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

COMSovereign Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

