Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX Platforms stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 66,240.00% and a negative return on equity of 212.62%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

