Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

HOOK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

