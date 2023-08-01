Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,721,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,327,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

