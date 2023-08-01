Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe & Green during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Safe & Green Stock Performance
SGBX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -2.89.
Safe & Green Profile
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
