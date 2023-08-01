Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe & Green during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green Stock Performance

SGBX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -2.89.

Safe & Green Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%.

(Free Report)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.