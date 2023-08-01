Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SGBX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.