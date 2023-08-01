Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Safe & Green Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of SGBX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Safe & Green Company Profile
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safe & Green
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.