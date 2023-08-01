Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Safe & Green Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.
Safe & Green Company Profile
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
