Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe & Green in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

