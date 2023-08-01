Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,237,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,469,326.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,469,326.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 668,972 shares of company stock valued at $324,327. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Nutex Health stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

