Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.