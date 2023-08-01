Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UIS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $372.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.