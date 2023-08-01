Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

Pineapple Energy stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

