Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,758 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 233,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

