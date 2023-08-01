Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sidus Space in the third quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sidus Space by 168.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sidus Space

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

