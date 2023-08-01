Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
