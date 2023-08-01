Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

