Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
