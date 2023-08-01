Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TUSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

About Mammoth Energy Services

Shares of TUSK opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

