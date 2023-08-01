Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGY opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

