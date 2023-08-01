Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

Xtant Medical Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

