Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Conduent

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

