Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $717,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 740,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 287,113 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

