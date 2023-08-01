Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ondas by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 1,801.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

