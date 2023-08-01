Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

